New Years Eve party results in stolen items

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police responded to a woman on Jones Bridge Road, who said a number of name brand clothing pieces and accessories were taken from her home.
The woman told police Jan. 6 that she manages music artists, such as rappers, and is often gifted with items from time to time. The value of the missing items are estimated to be at least $24,000.
The items were thought to be taken between Dec. 30 at 3 a.m. to Jan. 4 at around 5 a.m. While out of town, her son texted her Dec. 31 asking if people could come over to watch the UGA football game. But the gathering spiraled into a New Year’s Eve party, where her son didn’t know many of the guests.
Once the woman found that her basement door was left open, she inspected the residence to see if items were stolen.
She said she tries to keep her job unknown to strangers, but the truth about her employment still gets out from time to time. The woman said she suspects one or more of the party guests were responsible for the theft.
The incident was not categorized as a burglary because the possible suspects did not enter the residence without authority.