New Mercedes Benz stolen using fake ID

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A thief used a fake ID and a forged check to drive a $160,000 Mercedes Benz SUV off an Alpharetta car lot April 7.
Police were called to a Lincoln dealership on Mansell Road April 13, after it was reported that a man using a North Carolina driver’s license and a $35,000 check written out in the same name had stolen a 2021 Mercedes G-Class SUV from the dealership April 7.
Police were told the suspect completed all paperwork online before coming to the dealership and nothing seemed out of place for almost a week, until the dealership received a phone call from a North Carolina man, who said his identity had been fraudulently used to buy the car.
When the theft was discovered April 13, the dealership hadn’t deposited the $35,000 down payment check yet and learned from PNC Bank that it was fraudulent. A police database check for the driver’s license used in the transaction also showed the ID card provided to the dealership was fake.
Staff at the dealership identified the suspect as a 60-year-old White man with gray hair and brown eyes.