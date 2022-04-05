New apartment resident accused of firing pistol

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion that he fired a gun multiple times outside his apartment building on Dunwoody Crossing March 22.
When police arrived, they met with the man’s roommate, who was “visibly shaken” and trying to leave the building. The roommate advised police that the man had just moved in with him that day, showed him a semi-automatic pistol and said he wanted to try it out. The roommate confirmed that the shots had been fired outside his apartment.
Police found two 9mm shell casings in the area, consistent with where the roommate said the shots were fired. Police identified the man, who did not have the gun on him and denied any involvement in the incident. The man refused a search of his car, so police had the car towed while they filed for a search warrant.
Based on the roommate’s statement and multiple 911 callers reporting the gunshots, police arrested the man and charged him with reckless conduct.