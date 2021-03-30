ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to reports of gunshots near Raintree Drive on March 27.
Residents said they heard the shots coming from a wooded area and saw two males sprint from the woods moments later. One witness said the men got into a black SUV and sped away.
Police found 14 9mm shell casings on leaves in the woods. No one was arrested.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.