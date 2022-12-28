Neighbor reports burglars inside nearby residence

ROSWELL, Ga. — On Dec. 17, officers responded to a burglary call on Edwarton Drive from a neighbor who witnessed three people around 25-30 years old enter a home with flashlights.
The homeowners returned home before police went inside. The house was empty, but the back door showed signs of forced entry and muddy footprints tracked through the house.
After officers inspected the house, they found drawers had been rummaged through but nothing of value had been taken. With no security cameras or alarms, there was no video footage of the three people breaking in.