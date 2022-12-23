Neighbor allegedly assaults woman over basketball hoop

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police responded to a call Dec. 11 from a woman on Jones Bridge Road, who said her neighbor strangled her after a verbal dispute over the position of a basketball hoop.
But the woman later changed her statement and said the man pushed her, the police report said. However, the man said he did not assault the woman in any way. He said he “simply placed his hand on her shoulder in a caring manner in an attempt to reason with her on the nature of their argument,” the police report said. His statement was corroborated by parties from both residences.
While the man said he had cameras at the front of his residence, police could not view any video.
After speaking with both parties, police did not determine that a physical assault occurred. Police advised the man and woman to remain separate and seek “civil avenues” as a means to resolving their issues on private property.