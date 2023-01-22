Narcotics charges filed following traffic stop

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta couple has been arrested on multiple drug distribution charges after they were found in possession of a large quantity of illegal drugs during a traffic stop, Forsyth County Sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Buford Highway Jan. 9, after a suspect’s vehicle sped past a patrol car on the shoulder of the road without giving extra room or slowing down, the incident report said.
As a deputy approached the suspect’s vehicle, reports said the driver began making “furtive movements” under his seat and was sweating profusely, despite the fact that it was 35 degrees outside. When he was asked to step out of the vehicle to submit a field sobriety test, the report said a marijuana “blunt” fell out of his pants leg and onto the road.
When deputies searched the vehicle and the suspect’s person, they located multiple large and small bags containing marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and MDMA. Deputies also located a loaded handgun they later learned had been reported as stolen in Atlanta.
The driver and passenger were arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and multiple other felony counts.
Both suspects are being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.