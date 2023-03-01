Narcotics arrest made following loitering call

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested an Atlanta man Feb. 16 for multiple drug charges after officers were called to Perimeter Mall to investigate a report of loitering.
Reports said officers were called to the Perimeter Mall Urban Outfitters in reference to three males who were outside the store, “loitering on the sidewalk and engaging with other patrons.” When the males were located, police allegedly detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from them and initiated an investigation.
Police discovered one of the men had an active warrant in DeKalb County and placed him under arrest.
While detaining the man, police reported finding multiple empty zip lock bags with “advertisements for marijuana” and one oxycodone pill. Officers chose to charge the man with possession of a Schedule II substance, loitering and prowling and possession of drug-related objects.
The man was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, and another individual was given a criminal trespass warning from the mall.