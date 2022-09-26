Murder charges filed in Forsyth County teen’s overdose

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County authorities have charged a local suspected drug dealer with first degree murder for allegedly selling the fatal dose that killed a Forsyth County teen last year.
Kai Bakarich, 19, of Suwanee was arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth County Drug Task Force on Sept. 15, after nearly a yearlong investigation into the drug overdose death of Kaylee Boxer, a local teen.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said deputies began investigating the case as a murder on Nov. 5, 2021, after Boxer was found deceased from a lethal fentanyl overdose.
“After a lengthy investigation by the Major Crimes Unit and the JCAF Drug Task Force, Kai Bakarich was identified as the dealer that sold the illicit drugs to Kaylee,” Miller said.
Miller refused to comment on what led the department to believe murder charges were justified in the case or whether this is the first time the sheriff’s office has filed murder charges against an alleged dealer for killing their customer.
“These are the only records subject to release while the case is pending in court,” Miller said. “Once there is a conviction, then [Major Crimes Detectives] may want to release additional statements.”
Bakarich was booked into the Forsyth County Jail and is being held without bail as of press time.