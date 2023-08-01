Multiple women arrested after armed mall incident

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested four women for obstruction and multiple other charges after an incident at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody.
Officers responded to the mall at about 4 p.m. July 4, after receiving reports that an armed person had caused a disturbance inside the mall.
At the scene, officers located a large group of people who had been escorted out of the mall by security, including one woman who they believed was in possession of a firearm. However, when officers began to detain the group for questioning, the women attempted to flee in vehicle.
After blocking the suspect vehicle into a parking spot, officers began to place the armed woman into custody and the three other suspects began pushing and grabbing the arresting officer, reports said.
When additional officers arrived at the scene, all four of the women were placed in custody.
All of the women were charged with felony obstruction, but a 20-year-old Norcross woman was also charged with possession of marijuana, financial card theft, identity fraud, false representation and fraud altering ID.
After speaking with additional suspects, police also charged a 25-year-old Stone Mountain woman with terroristic threats, simple assault and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony.
Police also recovered a Glock 19 handgun during the incident.