Multiple vehicles stolen in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are investigating reports that several vehicles were recently stolen from locations around the city.
Public documents said a rented 2023 Toyota Highlander was stolen from the Hilton Garden Inn parking lot off Windward Parkway during an incident on Aug. 10. During another incident Aug. 20, a Honda motorcycle was stolen from the parking area of an apartment complex near Carriage Trace.
In both thefts, officers reported the vehicles were stolen without force and no evidence was found at the scenes.
Reports said no surveillance camera footage or FLOCK camera footage was able to identify where the vehicles went or who the suspects might be.