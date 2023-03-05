Multiple vehicle burglaries reported at businesses

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police investigated a series of vehicle burglaries that took place between Feb. 16-18 at businesses throughout the city.
Over the three-day period, five vehicles were reported burglarized, with either with broken windows or unlocked doors. Thieves reportedly stole multiple electronic devices, a handgun, clothing, wallets, credit cards and other items from the vehicles, police reports said.
The vehicles were targeted at the Marriott Hotel and Wild Wing Café on Windward Parkway, the Lifetime Fitness on North Point Parkway, the Benihana restaurant on Mansell Road and the Ruth Chris Steak House restaurant on Haynes Bridge Road. Several of the locations have been previously targeted by thieves for vehicle burglaries.
Several of the burglaries occurred at night and others happened during the day.
In one of the cases, possible suspects driving a white BMW sedan were witnessed but not identified.