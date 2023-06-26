Multiple guns stolen in vehicle burglary

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are investigating a June 3 vehicle burglary in which multiple handguns and other items were stolen from a Norcross man.
Incident reports said the man parked at the Avalon Regal movie theatre in Alpharetta at about 6 p.m., returned to his vehicle after several hours and found that his passenger window had been forced open.
The thief forced the car window down and stole a bag containing several handguns, magazines and other firearm accessories.
No suspect was identified.