Multiple car burglaries reported in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police said multiple vehicles around Alpharetta were recently hit by a spree of burglaries.
Between 3 p.m. and midnight May 15, seven vehicles parked at local restaurants, a grocery store and a park were burglarized by unidentified thieves who were able to steal medications, electronics and other personal items from residents.
Reports said four vehicles were burglarized at the Millers Ale House and Benihana restaurants off Mansell Road. Three other vehicles were burglarized at Vinny’s restaurant on Windward Parkway, Web Bridge Park on Web Bridge Road and the Kroger shopping center on Crabapple Road.
In nearly all of the incidents, vehicle windows were smashed to gain entry. Stolen items included wallets, cash, credit cards, laptops, prescription medications and other valuables.
At the time of the reports, police had not identified any suspects in the cases. Police believe that video evidence from some of the incidents may exist.