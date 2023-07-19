Multiple car burglaries reported in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred in Alpharetta between June 29 and July 2.
Alpharetta police said vehicles were entered at businesses and residential locations on North Point Parkway, Wills Road, Mansell Road and Misty Lane over the four-day spree. Locations targeted included several known burglary hot spots, like the Benihana restaurant on Mansell Road.
Thieves were able to steal electronics, a handgun, wallets, cash, credit cards and other valuables. Police believe thieves attempted to steal one of the vehicles.
Several suspect vehicles were identified through security camera footage, but no suspects have been identified.