JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A motorist called police to the Subway along State Bridge Road March 19 to report that another driver threatened her with a gun.
The 21-year-old Duluth woman told police she was driving along State Bridge Road when a gray Dodge Durango cut her off. The female driver in the Durango got out armed with a handgun and told the woman, “I will pop one in your head,” according to police.
The victim made a U-turn and fled to the Subway where she called 911. She claimed she saw two small children in the suspect’s car during the encounter. She also told officers she may have cut the woman off at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, which likely triggered the incident.
