MILTON, Ga. — Police investigated a serious two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle April 4 on Birmingham Highway. The late morning wreck happened near Triple Crown Drive and involved a Honda VFR-800 that collided with a Lexus SUV.

According to police, the head-on collision took place as the Lexus truck was southbound on Birmingham Highway while the motorcycle was traveling north. The SUV attempted to turn left onto Triple Crown Drive and the driver of the motorcycle tried to brake and maneuver around it. But the bike slid into the SUV and the 63-year-old Marietta man riding it was thrown from the vehicle.

The report had no information on the extent of the cyclist’s injuries.

Load comments