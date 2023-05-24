Mother directs son to return stolen mower

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police arrested a man May 11 for stealing a $700 lawn mower from the Home Depot on Windward Parkway.
A woman in loss prevention at the Home Depot said the suspect loaded the mower onto his Ford pickup truck and left, though he promised to return it to the store after being confronted.
Police called the registered owner of the vehicle, who said she would bring her son, the suspect, back to the store. When they arrived, police asked the suspect what happened, and he admitted taking the mower. “Don’t ask me why because I’m an idiot,” he told officers. The report says the man said he was not trying to hide.
The suspect was placed in custody for felony shoplifting and transported to the Alpharetta Jail.