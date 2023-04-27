Morris Road gas station reports burglary, damage

MILTON, Ga. — An employee of the Exxon gas station on Morris Road reported a burglary to Milton Police April 11.
When the employee arrived at work around 6 a.m., he discovered the glass on the front door was busted and called 911. Police also observed the ATM door open, a strike mark on the plexiglass surrounding the cashier and register, and two strike marks on the entry door to the cashier’s register area.
A large glass display case was also shattered, the police report said, and what appeared to be multiple vape machines were missing.
Video footage showed a young Black male around 5-foot-5, wearing a black Reebok hoodie, gray pants and black slides, approach the front of the store wielding a two-handed ax, which he used to break into the store at 12:44 a.m. that morning.
The video also shows the suspect attempting to use the ax to pry open the ATM door, then using a screwdriver to take screws off. But the suspect ultimately failed to open the ATM safe.
Police were not provided with a value or quantity of the items taken, nor an estimate to replace the damage.
Police ran the vehicle’s license plate number but returned to a black Nissan Rogue Sport rental from an Enterprise in Roswell. Police also issued a BOLO to surrounding agencies for the vehicle and suspect.
The scene was turned over to the Investigations Department.