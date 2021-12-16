More Roswell businesses defaced with dinosaur, dog graffiti

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police handled two more reports of graffiti tagged on businesses along Holcomb Bridge Road recently.
The first report happened Nov. 30 when an officer patrolling the Holcomb Center shopping mall in the 2800 block spotted a smiling bulldog and pentagram spray painted on the rear of the buildings. He found two more bulldogs spray painted on a balcony along with the word “Cheese” written in bomb style. Police found four spray can tops in the area as well.
On Dec. 1, an officer found graffiti sprayed on two different loading docks at the Market Center at Holcomb Woods business complex in the 1500 block. A laughing bulldog face was tagged on one loading door and multiple dinosaurs were painted on dumpsters and electrical boxes behind the buildings, according to police. The vandals also painted the words “Cheese” and “Thorn” on the business complex.
Police have seen several bulldogs, dinosaurs, pentagrams and ominous messages spray painted on businesses, dumpsters and alley walls since September.
No arrests have been made.
