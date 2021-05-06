JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Moe’s Southwest Grill in the Johns Creek Promenade along Medlock Bridge Road was burglarized before dawn April 23.

Police were called to the Mexican food eatery after an employee arrived to find a large metal safe in the back office pried open. Police said it appeared someone used power tools to cut open the top of the safe. There were cash register trays scattered across the office floor and a small glass window near the back door had been cut out.

According to officers, the owner said about $400 was missing from the safe.

