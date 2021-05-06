JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Moe’s Southwest Grill in the Johns Creek Promenade along Medlock Bridge Road was burglarized before dawn April 23.
Police were called to the Mexican food eatery after an employee arrived to find a large metal safe in the back office pried open. Police said it appeared someone used power tools to cut open the top of the safe. There were cash register trays scattered across the office floor and a small glass window near the back door had been cut out.
According to officers, the owner said about $400 was missing from the safe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.