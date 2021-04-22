DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a man who’d set up an illegal game of chance outside the Perimeter Mall along Ashford Dunwoody Road on April 6.
Officers said Daryl Harris, 53, of Jackson, Mississippi, duped two victims out of $1,500 by staging a sleight of hand game using a foam ball and bottle caps. He was arrested outside the Urban Outfitters and charged with disorderly conduct.
According to police, Harris placed a foam ball under a bottle cap then moved it around as he lifted the cap, concealing it and shifting it to different caps. At the end of his shuffle, he challenged people to guess which cap the foam ball was under. Police said Harris used his sleight of hand to win $800 off an Indiana man and another $700 off a Sandy Springs man. Officers returned the money to the two victims.
