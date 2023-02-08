Milton woman says helpers may have taken jewelry

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman told police Jan. 24 she left her wedding ring and a pair of gold earrings in her jewelry box but hadn't seen them since October.
The woman hired a company to provide her 24-hour care for 10 days. She told police there were a lot of nurses and helpers in and out of her home and bedroom during that period.
After the contract with the company ended, she hired an individual because she only needed a few hours of help a day. She hired the woman based on a reference from a family friend, and she worked from late September to early December.
The woman was not sure who took the jewelry and had no suspects, however she stated that she noticed some of her kitchen items missing during the time that the single employee was working.
The victim also explained that the employee’s boyfriend came over to speak with her husband about his time in the war and stayed in the residence for about three to four hours with the employee.
The jewelry had been missing since October, but the woman did not file a report then because she did not have any suspects and didn't think she needed a report until she contacted her insurance company.
The ring or the earrings do not have unique serial numbers, the woman said, and the last time the ring was appraised was 1994 for $8,700 and has a receipt from when the earrings were purchased for $550.
The woman described the ring as yellow gold with a round 1.12-carat diamond in the center and the earrings as yellow gold hoops.