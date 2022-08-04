Milton woman reports suspicious bank activity

MILTON, Ga. –– Milton police have subpoenaed bank camera footage related to a fraud claim reported by a Milton woman on July 17.
The woman told police someone deposited a fraudulent cashier’s check for $8,400 into her Navy Federal savings account June 22. She said she didn’t notice the activity until nearly a month later and went to the bank file a fraud claim. She also told police that she had lost her bank card in Riverdale earlier last month but had never reported it.
Officials with Navy Federal denied the fraud claim, saying its security team determined it was not legitimate based on various transfers from the savings account to the banking account over a recent five-day period and because of prior claims made to the bank by the woman. The bank provided police with a still shot of the individual who cashed the check, but due to privacy concerns, the officer was not provided access to the full video.
Police plan to follow up once the video is obtained.