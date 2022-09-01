Milton woman reports loss of $7,700 in phony charges

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Fraudulent charges at two Alpharetta stores have cost a local woman nearly $8,000, Alpharetta Police say.
On Aug. 16, a Milton woman reported to police that she was receiving notifications from her banks that suspected fraudulent charges were being completed on her account at stores in Alpharetta.
Before the woman’s bank cards could be frozen and cancelled, $6,574 had been spent on her account at the Apple Store in Alpharetta and $1,136 had been purchased at Nordstrom. Several other charges were attempted but were not completed.
The woman said she believes her cards were stolen from her purse while shopping at the Kroger on Ga. 9 in Alpharetta earlier in the day.
No suspects were identified by police at the time of the report.