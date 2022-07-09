Milton woman reports harrassment after canceled food order

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton woman reported receiving explicit messages June 25 after she canceled an online order to a local pizza shop. The victim reported the incident June 26.
She told police she had ordered food, but because of extended delivery delay, she canceled the order.
Later the same evening, she said, she received some strange and explicit text messages.
The victim told police she was worried about her and her children’s safety since her address was on the order she’d made and canceled.
Police advised her to send a text back to the number to cease communications or she would contact the police.