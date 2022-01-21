Milton woman reports charges on two card accounts

MILTON, Ga. — A woman reported fraudulent charges on her credit accounts Dec. 30. The victim stated she had two credit cards – Citi Bank and Wells Fargo – that were affected.
The victim stated the illegal activity rang up charges of $12,877.18 on her Wells Fargo credit card account. On Dec. 14, someone deposited the balance amount to her account and left her with a $0 balance. The perpetrator then charged $13,576.42 to the account for a Best Buy order in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Wells Fargo determined the $12,877.18 was not a valid payment and charged back the account, creating a total debt to the account of $26,480.60.
Her Citi Bank statement appeared to have similar activity in which a person deposited her balance amount, then charged the card a higher amount. The fraudulent charge was upwards of $12,000.
The victim was advised to conduct her own investigation and found the Best Buy purchase was delivered to someone in Cucamonga, Calif.
She contacted the fraud departments for both banks and was advised her to obtain the police reports. Both cards have since been cancelled.
