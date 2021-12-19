Milton woman notifies police of illegal card charges

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman on Dec. 3 reported that someone used her credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.
According to the 65-year-old victim, the suspicious transactions occurred sometime between Nov. 22 and 26. The suspect(s) charged $500 on her Bank of America credit card at a Target store in Duluth and Kohl’s credit cards to make the purchases. They also used the card to make an undetermined amount of charges at a cleaners. The victim said there were about $200 worth of charges on her Kohl’s card.
The victim noticed the fraudulent charges through online banking. In September, she discovered the address on her Experian account was changed to a Norcross residence without her permission. She told officers she filed a previous fraud report after someone tried using her name to open a Macy’s credit card.
