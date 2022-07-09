Milton woman freezes accounts after attempted fraud

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton woman notified police June 25 about fraudulent charges on her accounts stemming from a possible computer service scam.
The victim told police she had received an email identifying itself as from Geek Squad at Best Buy notifying her she’d been charged $425 for a year of service. When she called the billing company to dispute the charge, a representative advised her that he would take care of her account.
The representative said he got permission from the victim to remote control her computer to look at her accounts and then found another charge of $600 on her account. She then entered the amount she needed credit for ¬– $600 – and the computer updated to display she now owed $6,000.
The victim called iBank Financial Credit Union and her accounts were locked down.
She intends to press charges if the suspect is caught.