Milton woman escapes loss in extortion scam

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton woman reported April 6 that she had been scammed out of more than $45,000 through Amazon.
The victim said she had received a phone call from someone she believed was with Amazon. The caller asked she authorized a purchase of Apple products totaling nearly $1,000. She then was transferred to someone allegedly with the Social Security Administration. The caller convinced her she had to pay them $49,500 to avoid arrest. The victim then drove to her bank to inform them of the transaction and sent the money.
Several days after the transaction, she realized it had been a scam and she was able to cancel the transaction and the money was returned to her account. The victim had been concerned of potential identity theft since she sent a photo of her driver’s license to the phone number provided by the scammer. Police informed her to contact Georgia Department of Driver Services to inquire about a license change.