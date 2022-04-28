Milton woman accuses husband of bilking $800,000

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported April 26 that her husband stole more than $800,000 from her medical practice business account with intentions of fleeing the country.

The victim said she and her husband had been having marital issues, and he had asked for $50,000 so he could move to Europe. She refused the request, she said.

But, she also said her husband had access to her business account because he had previously served in the financial side of her operation.

Later, her husband told her he was going to leave the country and no one was going to find him.

She then checked her business account to find $850,000 had been transferred out. The victim gave her husband’s passport information to authorities so they could stop him if he tries to leave the country.