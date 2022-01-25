Milton woman accused of arson in home fire

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman is accused of setting her house on fire in the middle of the night Dec. 10 less than a month after an earlier fire forced her to vacate the property.
Erica Vosges, 30, is facing a felony charge of arson in the first degree and is being held at the Fulton County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
According to the initial report, emergency dispatch phoned the Milton Fire Department at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 10, informing them about a fire on Avensong Village Circle. The report states that during the phone call, dispatch told the fire department its computer-aided dispatch system was down, and it was unable to radio for units. CAD systems are used to effectively dispatch and track emergency service incidents.
Eight minutes after receiving the phone call, three engines and a ladder truck responded to the scene, where firefighters found the two-story, 1,322-square-foot house fully engulfed in flames. The incident report states the fire also extended to two neighboring homes.
The Alpharetta Fire Department assisted in the effort to extinguish the fire, but the CAD system remained down. The fire was controlled at around 4 a.m.
Vosges’ arrest warrant states she had been renting the 26-year-old house but living at a nearby hotel when the fire occurred because of an earlier fire that took place at the same address on Thanksgiving Day. During the first incident, the warrant states, Vosges allegedly removed all her personal belongings, furniture and pictures. The fire caused smoke and water-related damage.
Vosges allegedly told law enforcement she was sleeping at the hotel when the fire occurred Dec. 10. However, according to the arrest warrant, she was captured on video arriving at the home at 2:24 a.m. and leaving six minutes later with visible smoke coming from the residence.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Jan. 13 the Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Milton fire and police departments with the investigation.
“The fire caused a large amount of damage to the second story of the home,” King said. “Our canine unit was deployed and swiftly alerted to the presence of accelerants.”
The incident comes in the wake of another arson case, where 52-year-old Jesse Hooper, of Alpharetta, is accused of intentionally setting his house on fire on Bethany Road Nov. 18. Hooper was charged with arson in the first degree and conspiracy to commit a felony.
