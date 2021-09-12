MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman on Aug. 23 reported that someone hacked her Venmo account and stole $4,000. The woman said the money was swiped in two transactions that took place within an hour of one another Aug. 20.
The first transaction paid out $3,000 from the victim’s account and the second paid out another $1,000. Both payments were made to someone named Aaron Patterson, according to police.
The victim suspected someone may have overheard her giving her account information to a Verizon employee during an Aug. 20 trip to one of the wireless provider’s stores in Alpharetta. She said she went back to the store Aug. 23 and asked for the security cameras.
Employees told the woman to file a police report because officers had to subpoena the footage.
