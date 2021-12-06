Milton thief takes small fortune from gambling machine

MILTON, Ga. — A man broke into a gambling machine inside a Shell gas station on Crabapple Road and reportedly stole $1,745 on Nov. 19.
Two employees at the service station gave police surveillance footage, which showed the suspect sit down at the gaming station and discreetly pick its lock when the clerks weren’t looking. After opening the machine, the man stuffed the cash inside his pockets. He then got in a Ford Expedition parked at one of the gas pumps outside and left, the security cams showed.
The store clerks attempted to track the man’s identity using receipts from purchases earlier in the day, but police noted the time on the cameras and gas pumps did not sync up.
The clerks did not recognize the man. Police had not identified any suspects.
