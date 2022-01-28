Milton retailer presses charges against alleged hat thief

MILTON, Ga. –– Police were dispatched to a shoplifting call Jan. 18 at Walmart on Windward Parkway.
The male suspect, who had no identification on him, is accused of stealing a black ball cap valued at $12.97.
The suspect told police he picked up bed stuffing from the fabric department and a ball cap from the apparel department. He said he then went to the self-check-out, scanned both items, handed the stuffing to a Walmart associate and walked out with the cap and did not pay.
The suspect stated he was going to pay for both items with Apple Pay but did not know Walmart does not accept that form of payment.
When he realized he didn’t have enough money to pay for both items, he said he handed the stuffing to an associate and said he was going to meet his friend to get more money to pay for the items but did not realize he was still holding the ball cap.
Walmart pressed charges and the suspect was made aware of his court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.