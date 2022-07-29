Milton residents’ porch camera stolen in broad daylight

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton resident’s front porch camera was stolen in early afternoon on Laurel Grove Drive July 7.
The victim told police a vehicle had quickly pulled into his driveway, and he assumed it was a delivery driver. The victim stated he heard a loud thud, and thought it was a large package being placed on the front porch. He then checked the porch and saw the camera wiring had been cut and the camera was missing.
He checked footage to see if any movement was caught before it was disconnected but there was no footage. The camera has a value of $250.