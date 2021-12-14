Milton resident reports threats delivered in phone texts

MILTON, Ga. — A man reported to police threatening messages that he received from an unknown phone number Nov. 24.
The man said he first started getting the harassing messages in August 2019. The texts mentioned one of his ex-girlfriends who lived in Woodstock.
He said he began receiving text messages from the unknown number again on Nov. 22. According to police, the texts said “you go to Woodstock again you will see,” and “watch your back you can’t fight so beating your [expletive deleted] is easy.”
The victim told officers he filed a report because he wasn’t sure if the person sending the texts knew where he lived, and he wanted the texts to be on record in case the situation escalates.
