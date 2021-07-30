MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a home along Quinn Way on July 16 for reports that homeowners were being stalked by the previous owner of the residence. Police noted the victim called police June 2 and filed a similar report, saying the former owner was showing up to the residence uninvited.
When speaking to an officer July 16, the victim said the man shown up to the home numerous times since then and often parked outside. Sometimes he sat in his car, other times he walked to the backyard and looked through the windows of the residence, she reported.
The victim and her husband bought the home in February. When they moved in, the former owner refused to turn control of the security cameras over to them. Afterward, the former owner told them he still had mail being delivered to the home. The victim said she became concerned shortly after moving in when she found a Home Depot receipt, which showed the suspect had two door keys copied.
While taking the July 16 report, investigators viewed surveillance video from a neighbor’s home that showed an SUV parked in front of the victim’s house earlier in the day. The victim said another neighbor told her they saw the man on the property multiple times.
Police went to the man’s home to question him, but he wasn’t there. An officer found a car parked in the man’s garage that looked like the one seen on the surveillance footage. Investigators, however, said there was not enough probable cause to file charges against him.
