MILTON, Ga. — Police on Aug. 11 received a report from a local real estate agent who said one of her clients threatened her after his loan for a house was not approved, and he lost his earnest money.
The Coldwell Banker agent said she was representing the suspect, and they selected a house for him to buy. The man made an offer on the home and paid earnest money to secure the home. It was not clear how much the man put down for the house. But when his loan was denied Aug. 1, the seller kept the down payment, per the terms of the agreement.
The real estate agent said the suspect became very angry when she told him his down payment was forfeited. She said he called her Aug. 2 and threatened to “get his gun” and get her and the lender that denied the home loan. She also received several days of subsequent text threats from the suspect, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.