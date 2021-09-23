MILTON, Ga. — A property owner on Sept. 1 reported that a tenant at her Freemanville Road estate wrote a bad rent check.
The complainant said the renter has been late or failed to pay their rent in the past. On June 15, the renter wrote a check from a BBT bank account that bounced nine days later. The landlord gave investigators documents, text messages and a photo of the bad check to prove her allegations.
She planned to file for eviction of the tenant, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.