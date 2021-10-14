MILTON, Ga. — Police are working to identify a man and woman who reportedly stole more than $3,500 from a Walmart along Windward Parkway on Sept. 20.
According to police, the suspects left the store with a gray tote filled with merchandise that they didn’t pay for. The stolen items included Seresto and Frontline brand flee medicines and a three-pack of Google breeze Mesh wifi-systems. The items totaled $3,581 in value, according to police. The pair was seen leaving the store in a blue Honda sedan.
Investigators said the same two suspects were involved in a separate shoplifting incident the same day at a Home Depot in Sandy Springs. A police vehicle was struck during that incident.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Milton Detective Scott Harrell at scott.harrell@cityofmiltonga.us.
