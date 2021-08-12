MILTON, Ga. — The Police Department issued a public bulletin July 20 seeking tips on the whereabouts of four suspects wanted for an armed carjacking.
The carjacking happened July 2. Police did not disclose the location where the incident occurred.
The victim and suspects, who knew each other, were passing through Milton from Cherokee County. Police said they stopped at the robbery location by happenstance, where the suspects reportedly jacked the victim’s Mercedes C-300, physically assaulted him and stole several other items. All five suspects were armed, one of them with a rifle, according to the victim.
Investigators identified the alleged carjackers as Keji Taylor, 24, of Ball Ground; Naeem Rashad Freeman, 24, of Ball Ground; Dyson Makeveli Richardson, 18, address not listed; Asante Demetrius Patterson, 24, of Lithonia; and Alexander Gabriel Quezada, 17, of Winder.
Cherokee County deputies captured Freeman.
Anyone with information about the other four suspects who remain at large can contact lead detective Scott Harrell at 678-242-2614, or via email at scot.harrell@cityofmiltonga.us.
Police urge people who encounter the suspects to use caution because they are likely armed.
