MILTON, Ga. — Police responded to a burglary call at the Kohl’s along Ga. 9 early May 13. Two men were seen trying to break into the store by smashing out the windows with a rock.
Officers found shattered glass and a partially smashed window at the front of the store. They also found the rock used to shatter the windows. There was no evidence the suspects gained entry into the store, police determined.
An off-site security company provided officers video footage of the incident. The suspects were seen leaving the store in a white sedan.
