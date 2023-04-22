Milton police receive report of theft, elder exploitation

MILTON, Ga. — A woman reported to Milton Police April 7 that her father-in-law, who has dementia, was led to believe by his at-home nurse he had unpaid balances.
The woman’s father-in-law had given the nurse a $500 check. The nurse was employed at Right at Home on Alexander Drive.
The woman said her father-in-law was under the impression that he owed money to the nurse for an unpaid balance. But the woman provided police with a copy of an invoice, showing that balances were paid.
The woman also reported to police that six of her mother-in-law’s rings were missing. She said the jewelry, last seen April 6, was kept in a porcelain egg on her family’s entertainment center. But the egg was empty, the woman said.
Three rings at a total value of $6,700, while the other three rings had an unknown value.
The suspect was not apprehended at the time of the report.