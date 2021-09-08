MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a Gretna man who escaped an interview room at Milton police headquarters Aug. 20.
Devon Breaux, 25, was nabbed early Aug. 21 following a tip from a motorist who saw him trying to hitchhike.
According to records, Breaux was a fugitive wanted on charges in Baldwin County, Alabama. Milton police spotted him driving a stolen Ford F-150 along Mayfield Road and arrested him following a short foot chase. Officers took him back to the police station and were drafting warrants for charges of theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of law enforcement and possessing or displaying false ID with government logo or seal for criminal act.
While officers were awaiting a judge’s order, Breaux managed to escape one of the interview rooms by walking out of a rear exit.
According to police, all officers on two shifts spent hours canvassing the area looking for him. Breaux was spotted near a Marco’s pizza along Ga. 9 and a citizen later saw someone matching his description hitchhiking near Hopewell Road. Police flooded the area and found Breaux within 30 minutes. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and charged with escape along with the original warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.