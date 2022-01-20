Milton police probe burglary at Deer Trail residence

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton resident reported a burglary on Deer Trail Jan. 9. The victim stated the front door to his apartment had been forcibly opened and items had been taken.
The front door displayed dents and a broken frame with wooden fragments protruding from the broken frame. Officers also observed pry marks on the door to the patio. The patio door frame was damaged.
The victim stated a gold bangle bracelet and a gold locket necklace, each valued at $4,000, and $100 in cash were taken from the bedroom.
The victim’s closet was rummaged through as well. He said he had been attending a party at a neighbor’s house during the time of the burglary.
The neighbor said it is possible someone overheard the victim talking about the jewelry at the party and decided to break into the residence.
No other nearby apartments were burglarized.
