Milton police probe burglaries to several outbuildings

MILTON, Ga. — Thieves broke into sheds on a property along Hopewell Road, homeowners reported Nov. 19.
The victims told officers the house has been vacant for years, but family members continue to maintain the property.
The family noticed the break-ins at several outbuildings in the rear of the property when they went to the home Nov. 19 to do some cleaning.
Police said two sheds with padlocks were forced open as someone pried away a metal bar holding the doors closed.
The only thing the victims noticed missing was a $100 skill saw. They told officers they worried the burglars would come back to steal more items.
