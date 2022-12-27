Milton Police investigate series of home burglaries

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police are investigating three recent burglaries, as well as another attempted break-in.
Police have not yet determined whether these incidents, which took place on different nights in two different neighborhoods, are connected, but they are encouraging residents to take basic home security precautions this holiday season.
Around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, police responded to two burglaries of unoccupied homes on the same block of Haystack Lane, a gated community in central Milton known as The Hayfield. Both homes were ransacked and had items taken.
Milton police detectives are now leading the investigation. The department also stepped-up patrols in the neighborhood as a precaution.
The following night, police responded to an attempted home burglary in the same community but this time, along Lower Meadow Lane. Unlike earlier, nothing was believed to have been stolen in the Saturday night incident.
Police increased their presence in The Hayfield and nearby neighborhoods.
Police were notified of another burglary Monday, Dec. 19 on Tree Loft Road in the Crabapple Brook subdivision. The burglary took place the Friday before, but homeowners were not made aware of it until Monday morning.
No arrests have been made, nor suspects named, in any of these cases. Anyone with information can contact Detective Scott Harrell at scott.harrell@miltonga.gov.
For home security tips from the Milton Police, check out the Dec. 19 post on the Milton Police Department’s Facebook page.