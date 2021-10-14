MILTON, Ga. — Police responded to a burglary Sept. 30 at Trophy Golf Club along Hopewell Road. A property owner told police someone broke onto the golf course and stole an E-Z Go RXV golf cart from the storage garage.
The complainant suspected the theft occurred late Sept. 29 or early the morning of Sept. 30. He told officers he is selling land lots on the course and left a master key in the stolen golf cart to drive interested buyers around the property.
The complainant told police the large garage door was unlocked and wide open when he arrived the morning of the break-in. He suspected someone opened the door and stole the golf cart.
