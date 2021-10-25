MILTON, Ga. — A tire shop owner on Oct. 8 reported that one of his ex-employees stole thousands of dollars worth of business from him.
The owner of 9 North Tire along Ga. 9 said the suspect, a 43-year-old Cumming man, was a longtime worker for the shop. The owner told officers the man began offering customers discounted rates for repairs if they paid him in cash on the side. The suspect didn’t fill out a work order for the repairs and pocketed the cash, then charged a third-party vendor. The owner suspected the scheme began in January.
The shop had received at least $66,000 worth of bills and invoices from some of the companies that did business with the suspect, police stated in their report. The owner told officers he had documentation to support his allegations.
The suspect was not arrested, police continued to investigate the case.
